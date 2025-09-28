Consequences of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine: almost 35 wounded in Zaporizhzhia, including three children

Among the 34 injured, six were hospitalized. Among them are three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The number of victims of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 34. Six injured people were hospitalized, including three children. 28 people are receiving outpatient treatment. Doctors provided them with all necessary assistance. - Fedorov reported.

Earlier, in an interview with the media, Fedorov said that as a result of enemy missile and multiple rocket launcher attacks on Zaporizhzhia, the following were damaged:

41 apartment buildings;

22 private houses;

non-residential buildings from salvo fire.

Three high-rise buildings that suffered from the missile attack have been disconnected from utility services. Damaged and destroyed housing is being inspected to determine the extent to which it can be restored.

More than 150 people whose homes were affected sought assistance from social services.

Six people are accommodated in the protection point.

Recall

The consequences of Russian Armed Forces attacks last night were recorded in several districts of Sumy Oblast. A man was reported killed; there are injured. Rescuers also had to fight a large-scale fire.

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and more than 10 people were injured.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv Oblast, 31 people were injured, including three children.

Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with UAVs. Oleh Syniehubov stated in his report that a 42-year-old man was injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.