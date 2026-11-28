President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the military command that he wants to see the Crimean Bridge completely destroyed, and strikes are being prepared. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing sources, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is preparing to destroy Vladimir Putin’s beloved Crimean Bridge. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the military command that he wants the remains of the bridge to be completely destroyed," the publication writes.

"The president wants it completely destroyed," a military source said, adding that new strikes are being prepared.

According to the publication, destroying the remaining part of the bridge would be a significant political victory for Zelenskyy, who seeks to weaken Putin’s control over occupied Crimea. Putin ordered the construction of the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, to "celebrate" the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. In 2018, he marked the bridge’s opening by driving a truck across it.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces have repeatedly attempted to destroy the bridge, hoping to limit Russia’s ability to supply the occupied peninsula and its troops in the southern part of the country.

However, only on November 18 of this year did one of these attempts succeed. According to reports, 11 different weapons systems were involved in the operation. It was the culmination of a seven-stage operation aimed at weakening Russian defenses around the bridge before striking the structure itself.

The publication adds that, over the course of several hours, service members from various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out strikes on the bridge.

At around 2 a.m., the missile brigade learned that part of the bridge’s roadway and the supporting arch had collapsed into the icy waters.

"Of course, we had a little beer," one of the operation’s organizers said.

To remind you

Ukraine announced a large-scale strike on the Crimean Bridge: the automobile arch collapsed.