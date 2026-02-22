General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a major interview with Le Monde, reported that the losses of Russian occupation forces at the front have exceeded their recruitment rate. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian army, which continues to effectively counter Europe's most powerful military machine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The losses of the Russian army have exceeded its recruitment rate. We are going through an extremely difficult period for our state, for our people, but at the same time, it is a period of incredible struggle for the Ukrainian armed forces. — noted General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Confronting Europe's most powerful army and thwarting enemy plans

Despite the difficult situation at the front, the Ukrainian command focuses on exhausting enemy resources and meticulously planning each operation. According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has faced a war that surpasses all conceivable scales, yet the Defense Forces demonstrate unprecedented resilience.

Syrskyi reveals effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and plans for its improvement

The Commander-in-Chief added that Russia's goals were much more ambitious, and only thanks to the audacious actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were key military plans of the Kremlin thwarted.

Military planning and strategy for 2026

Assessing the situation on the battlefield, Syrskyi emphasized that the military situation could have been much worse if not for the strategic decisions of previous years. He deliberately avoids political and diplomatic topics, focusing exclusively on combat operations "kilometer by kilometer." The general believes that the Ukrainian army's ability to adapt and destroy enemy manpower faster than the enemy can replenish it is a key factor in the current confrontation.

We demonstrate resilience in the face of the largest and most powerful army in Europe. The situation on the battlefield is very difficult, but we continue to resist — summarized the General of Ukraine.

Defense Forces are actively conducting assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area - Syrskyi