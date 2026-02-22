$43.270.00
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 22026 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 30586 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 30683 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26173 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23358 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27123 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36883 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27826 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31771 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 48126 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 57384 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69174 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83442 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121218 views
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that the losses of the Russian army exceed the pace of its mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the losses of the Russian occupation forces at the front exceed their recruitment rate. The Ukrainian army is effectively countering Europe's most powerful military machine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that the losses of the Russian army exceed the pace of its mobilization

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a major interview with Le Monde, reported that the losses of Russian occupation forces at the front have exceeded their recruitment rate. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian army, which continues to effectively counter Europe's most powerful military machine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The losses of the Russian army have exceeded its recruitment rate. We are going through an extremely difficult period for our state, for our people, but at the same time, it is a period of incredible struggle for the Ukrainian armed forces.

— noted General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Confronting Europe's most powerful army and thwarting enemy plans

Despite the difficult situation at the front, the Ukrainian command focuses on exhausting enemy resources and meticulously planning each operation. According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has faced a war that surpasses all conceivable scales, yet the Defense Forces demonstrate unprecedented resilience.

The Commander-in-Chief added that Russia's goals were much more ambitious, and only thanks to the audacious actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were key military plans of the Kremlin thwarted.

Military planning and strategy for 2026

Assessing the situation on the battlefield, Syrskyi emphasized that the military situation could have been much worse if not for the strategic decisions of previous years. He deliberately avoids political and diplomatic topics, focusing exclusively on combat operations "kilometer by kilometer." The general believes that the Ukrainian army's ability to adapt and destroy enemy manpower faster than the enemy can replenish it is a key factor in the current confrontation.

We demonstrate resilience in the face of the largest and most powerful army in Europe. The situation on the battlefield is very difficult, but we continue to resist

— summarized the General of Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Europe
Ukraine