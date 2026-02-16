Defense Forces are actively conducting assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area - Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on active assault operations by the Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area. The operational situation remains complex, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are thwarting enemy intentions and inflicting significant losses on them.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the situation in the Oleksandrivka direction, as well as in the Huliaipole area in Zaporizhzhia. The defense forces are conducting counter-offensive and assault operations. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.
Visited a number of command posts of brigades and regiments involved in active combat operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area. Held working meetings with the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, commanders of airborne assault and assault units
According to Syrskyi, the operational situation in this direction remains difficult.
The enemy does not abandon intentions to break through our combat formations, conducts constant attacks, including with the use of armored vehicles, but without significant success.
At the same time, the Defense Forces hold the designated lines and positions, thwart the enemy's intentions and inflict significant losses on him in manpower and equipment.
Our units conduct effective counter-attacks, assault operations, effectively use unmanned systems, artillery, and electronic warfare equipment
The Commander-in-Chief heard reports from commanders on the fulfillment of assigned tasks, changes in the operational situation, proposals for further actions, and ensuring the urgent needs of our units.
Gave appropriate orders. Emphasized the primary priority: liberating territories is extremely important, however, we must first of all preserve the lives of our soldiers, maintain the combat capability of units and subunits
Syrskyi also reminded commanders that when assigning and appointing servicemen to positions, it is necessary to take into account their professional experience, qualifications, and special skills acquired in civilian life.
