Defense Forces are actively conducting assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area - Syrskyi

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 932 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 5180 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15392 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 16794 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 35960 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23609 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28123 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34466 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37063 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76368 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.3m/s
77%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 25689 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 23548 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12575 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 17879 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10236 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10305 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15403 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 35972 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76373 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 126081 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
France
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 20 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12641 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25425 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29183 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37056 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Defense Forces are actively conducting assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on active assault operations by the Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area. The operational situation remains complex, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are thwarting enemy intentions and inflicting significant losses on them.

Defense Forces are actively conducting assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the situation in the Oleksandrivka direction, as well as in the Huliaipole area in Zaporizhzhia. The defense forces are conducting counter-offensive and assault operations. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Visited a number of command posts of brigades and regiments involved in active combat operations in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Huliaipole area. Held working meetings with the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, commanders of airborne assault and assault units

- the message says.

According to Syrskyi, the operational situation in this direction remains difficult.

The enemy does not abandon intentions to break through our combat formations, conducts constant attacks, including with the use of armored vehicles, but without significant success. 

Syrskyi reveals effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and plans for its improvement12.02.26, 22:08 • 6496 views

At the same time, the Defense Forces hold the designated lines and positions, thwart the enemy's intentions and inflict significant losses on him in manpower and equipment.

Our units conduct effective counter-attacks, assault operations, effectively use unmanned systems, artillery, and electronic warfare equipment

- Syrskyi adds.

The Commander-in-Chief heard reports from commanders on the fulfillment of assigned tasks, changes in the operational situation, proposals for further actions, and ensuring the urgent needs of our units. 

Gave appropriate orders. Emphasized the primary priority: liberating territories is extremely important, however, we must first of all preserve the lives of our soldiers, maintain the combat capability of units and subunits

-  he emphasizes.

Syrskyi also reminded commanders that when assigning and appointing servicemen to positions, it is necessary to take into account their professional experience, qualifications, and special skills acquired in civilian life. 

Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuation11.02.26, 19:35 • 3858 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Oleksandr Syrskyi