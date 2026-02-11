Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuation

$43.090.06
04:28 PM • 2736 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 7904 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 15571 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 14398 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 18306 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 29761 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23827 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38158 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38656 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 34125 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 17252 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 13667 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 17670 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 8596 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 14023 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 15571 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 14160 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 17817 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 29761 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 42364 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 1648 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 3812 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 8806 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 13793 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31068 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussed the operational situation in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions with Airborne Assault Forces commanders. The meeting concerned logistics, equipment repair, and evacuation of the wounded.

Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on a working meeting with commanders of Airborne Assault Forces units and assault regiments regarding the operational situation in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which he held at one of the command posts "in a hot direction," UNN writes.

We frankly discussed problematic issues that affect the effectiveness of task execution. This primarily concerns logistics, equipment repair, evacuation of the wounded, and so on. I gave the necessary orders to meet the needs of our soldiers.

- the message says.

According to him, Russian occupiers continue to "act aggressively, trying to impose their initiative on us," but Ukrainian units "maintain resilience and control over key lines."

"We analyzed the real state of affairs on the front line and the dynamics of hostilities. Special attention was paid to interaction between units, issues of command and control in conditions of high intensity of battles... Our goal is to keep the Russian aggressor under constant tension, inflict losses on him, and prevent his advance. The tactics we have chosen are yielding results," Syrskyi added.

Defense Forces inflicted 48 DeepStrike strikes on Russia's oil and gas industry in January - Syrskyi09.02.26, 19:15 • 3974 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi