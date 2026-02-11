Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on a working meeting with commanders of Airborne Assault Forces units and assault regiments regarding the operational situation in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which he held at one of the command posts "in a hot direction," UNN writes.

We frankly discussed problematic issues that affect the effectiveness of task execution. This primarily concerns logistics, equipment repair, evacuation of the wounded, and so on. I gave the necessary orders to meet the needs of our soldiers. - the message says.

According to him, Russian occupiers continue to "act aggressively, trying to impose their initiative on us," but Ukrainian units "maintain resilience and control over key lines."

"We analyzed the real state of affairs on the front line and the dynamics of hostilities. Special attention was paid to interaction between units, issues of command and control in conditions of high intensity of battles... Our goal is to keep the Russian aggressor under constant tension, inflict losses on him, and prevent his advance. The tactics we have chosen are yielding results," Syrskyi added.

