Syrskyi reveals effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and plans for its improvement

Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi emphasized that the air defense system operates in extremely difficult conditions of constant missile and drone attacks by the enemy, protecting the country from a daily threat from the air.

According to him, in such conditions, the stability of the system depends on many factors. In particular, the rhythmic supply of weapons, technological advancement, effective personnel and management decisions, the ability to quickly adapt to new challenges, and the rejection of outdated bureaucratic practices.

Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation - Syrskyi noted.

He noted that the enemy uses 100 to 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs daily and periodically carries out massive missile and air strikes.

In difficult weather conditions, anti-aircraft missile troops remain the main and most effective means, as they are all-weather. In favorable weather conditions, aviation, helicopters, and interceptor drones are actively involved. This allows destroying 70 percent, and sometimes even more, of all air attack means - Syrskyi summarized.

