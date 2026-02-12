$43.030.06
04:21 PM • 10160 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
04:03 PM • 16105 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 15810 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 20224 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 20457 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21389 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23058 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28510 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74330 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49687 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Syrskyi reveals effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and plans for its improvement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense over two years is about 74%. This indicator is sought to be increased through innovations and adaptation to constant threats.

Syrskyi reveals effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and plans for its improvement

Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi emphasized that the air defense system operates in extremely difficult conditions of constant missile and drone attacks by the enemy, protecting the country from a daily threat from the air. 

According to him, in such conditions, the stability of the system depends on many factors. In particular, the rhythmic supply of weapons, technological advancement, effective personnel and management decisions, the ability to quickly adapt to new challenges, and the rejection of outdated bureaucratic practices. 

Britain announced the transfer of another 1000 LMM missiles to Ukraine as part of an air defense package12.02.26, 17:31 • 2400 views

Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation 

- Syrskyi noted.

He noted that the enemy uses 100 to 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs daily and periodically carries out massive missile and air strikes. 

In difficult weather conditions, anti-aircraft missile troops remain the main and most effective means, as they are all-weather. In favorable weather conditions, aviation, helicopters, and interceptor drones are actively involved. This allows destroying 70 percent, and sometimes even more, of all air attack means 

- Syrskyi summarized.

Syrskyi reveals air defense plans with redistribution of functions and increased interceptors12.02.26, 10:54 • 2586 views

Antonina Tumanova

