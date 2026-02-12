$43.030.06
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 18085 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 31783 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 25114 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 24616 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 23240 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 34432 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19796 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22097 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 41416 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Syrskyi reveals air defense plans with redistribution of functions and increased interceptors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced measures to increase the effectiveness of the unmanned component of air defense. Plans include the redistribution of functions, an increase in the number of interceptor drones, and cooperation with partners on missiles.

Syrskyi reveals air defense plans with redistribution of functions and increased interceptors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced an increase in the effectiveness of the unmanned component of air defense, listing the planned steps, writes UNN.

Increasing the effectiveness of the unmanned component of air defense

- Syrskyi stated on Facebook.

According to him, "a complex of organizational measures is currently underway":

  • "functions are planned to be redistributed between anti-aircraft missile forces and a new branch of service that will be responsible for covering important objects";
    • "the number and quality of interceptor drones are increasing";
      • "active interaction with partners is taking place to solve the problem of missile shortages for anti-aircraft missile systems and fighter aircraft."

        At the same time, Syrskyi emphasized that the air defense system operates in extremely difficult conditions of constant missile and drone attacks by the enemy, protecting the country from a daily threat from the air. "In such conditions, the stability of the system depends on many factors. In particular, rhythmic supply of weapons, technological advancement, effective personnel and management decisions, the ability to quickly adapt to new challenges, and abandonment of outdated bureaucratic practices," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

        Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation

        - Syrskyi stated.

        He noted that every day the enemy uses 100 to 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs and periodically carries out massive missile and air strikes.

        "In difficult weather conditions, anti-aircraft missile forces, which are all-weather, remain the main and most effective means. In favorable weather conditions, aviation, helicopters, and interceptor drones are actively involved. This allows destroying 70 percent, and sometimes even more, of all air attack means," he reported.

        Julia Shramko

