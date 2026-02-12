Syrskyi reveals air defense plans with redistribution of functions and increased interceptors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced an increase in the effectiveness of the unmanned component of air defense, listing the planned steps, writes UNN.

Increasing the effectiveness of the unmanned component of air defense - Syrskyi stated on Facebook.

According to him, "a complex of organizational measures is currently underway":

"functions are planned to be redistributed between anti-aircraft missile forces and a new branch of service that will be responsible for covering important objects";

"the number and quality of interceptor drones are increasing";

"active interaction with partners is taking place to solve the problem of missile shortages for anti-aircraft missile systems and fighter aircraft."

At the same time, Syrskyi emphasized that the air defense system operates in extremely difficult conditions of constant missile and drone attacks by the enemy, protecting the country from a daily threat from the air. "In such conditions, the stability of the system depends on many factors. In particular, rhythmic supply of weapons, technological advancement, effective personnel and management decisions, the ability to quickly adapt to new challenges, and abandonment of outdated bureaucratic practices," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Over the past two years, the effectiveness of air defense has remained at about 74%. We are trying to increase this percentage through innovation - Syrskyi stated.

He noted that every day the enemy uses 100 to 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs and periodically carries out massive missile and air strikes.

"In difficult weather conditions, anti-aircraft missile forces, which are all-weather, remain the main and most effective means. In favorable weather conditions, aviation, helicopters, and interceptor drones are actively involved. This allows destroying 70 percent, and sometimes even more, of all air attack means," he reported.

The state is strengthening "small air defense": a new command for countering drones has been created in the Armed Forces