Collected information for the Russian Federation about strikes, air defense, and military facilities: a security company employee exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an employee of a security company was exposed who, using official access, leaked data to Russian special services about strikes on the capital, air defense, and military facilities. This was reported by the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, an employee of a Kyiv security company was exposed who collected and transmitted data to representatives of the Russian special services about the consequences of strikes on Kyiv, military facilities, and critical infrastructure. - the message says.

According to the investigation, he held pro-Russian views and, using his official capabilities, transmitted information to the enemy about:

• consequences of shelling military facilities and critical infrastructure;

• locations of air defense units;

• accumulation of equipment;

• locations related to UAV production.

In addition, on his page on "Vkontakte", the man publicly called for changing the borders of Ukraine, denied Russian aggression, and justified the occupation.

In November 2025, he was notified of suspicion under:

Part 2 of Art. 111, Part 2 of Art. 110, Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the request of prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure - detention without bail.

FSB agent who helped the enemy advance on Pokrovsk received 15 years in prison