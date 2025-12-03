$42.330.01
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 19202 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 18313 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 30487 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 69312 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 47131 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37954 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33546 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59296 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 56066 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Publications
Exclusives
Collected information for the Russian Federation about strikes, air defense, and military facilities: a security company employee exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A security company employee has been exposed in Kyiv for providing Russian special services with information about the consequences of strikes, air defense, and military facilities. He also publicly denied Russian aggression and justified the occupation.

Collected information for the Russian Federation about strikes, air defense, and military facilities: a security company employee exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an employee of a security company was exposed who, using official access, leaked data to Russian special services about strikes on the capital, air defense, and military facilities. This was reported by the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, an employee of a Kyiv security company was exposed who collected and transmitted data to representatives of the Russian special services about the consequences of strikes on Kyiv, military facilities, and critical infrastructure.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, he held pro-Russian views and, using his official capabilities, transmitted information to the enemy about:

• consequences of shelling military facilities and critical infrastructure;

• locations of air defense units;

• accumulation of equipment;

• locations related to UAV production.

In addition, on his page on "Vkontakte", the man publicly called for changing the borders of Ukraine, denied Russian aggression, and justified the occupation.

In November 2025, he was notified of suspicion under:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111, Part 2 of Art. 110, Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

    At the request of prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure - detention without bail.

    Olga Rozgon

