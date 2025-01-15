“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123458 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113717 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107482 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150966 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104108 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113707 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135241 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104543 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111708 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 153051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169822 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109482 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111708 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135241 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146596 views
“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36351 views

The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.

During his visit to Poland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Warsaw would be awarded the honorary distinction of "City of Savior". The President signed the relevant decree on January 13 this year, UNN reports.

Details

The award was given to the capital of Poland for humanitarianism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, comprehensive assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, as well as for significant support of our country in the defense of independence and sovereignty. The award was presented to Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski.

The "City-Savior" award was previously granted to other Polish cities - Rzeszow, Przemyśl, Lublin, and Chełm. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented it during his official visit to Poland in April 2023.

At that time, the President noted the scale of assistance provided to Ukraine by Polish border towns. In particular, this includes the arrangement of hundreds of points of reception for Ukrainians, the creation of hubs and logistics centers for the collection and transfer of humanitarian goods.

Paris, Prague, and Vilnius have also been awarded the Saving City distinction.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
praguePrague
vilniusVilnius
warsawWarsaw
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising