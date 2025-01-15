“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

During his visit to Poland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Warsaw would be awarded the honorary distinction of "City of Savior". The President signed the relevant decree on January 13 this year, UNN reports.

Details

The award was given to the capital of Poland for humanitarianism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, comprehensive assistance to Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression, as well as for significant support of our country in the defense of independence and sovereignty. The award was presented to Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski.

The "City-Savior" award was previously granted to other Polish cities - Rzeszow, Przemyśl, Lublin, and Chełm. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented it during his official visit to Poland in April 2023.

At that time, the President noted the scale of assistance provided to Ukraine by Polish border towns. In particular, this includes the arrangement of hundreds of points of reception for Ukrainians, the creation of hubs and logistics centers for the collection and transfer of humanitarian goods.

Paris, Prague, and Vilnius have also been awarded the Saving City distinction.