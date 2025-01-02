Chinese car market: record sales in 2024 and alarming forecasts for 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151743 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129727 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137175 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135467 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173737 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166082 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133299 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132360 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102035 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104242 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182900 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132360 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135245 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152370 views
Chinese car market: record sales in 2024 and alarming forecasts for 2025

Chinese car market: record sales in 2024 and alarming forecasts for 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25486 views

Chinese automakers achieved record sales in 2024, but expect a challenging 2025. Market growth will slow to 2% due to trade tensions and fierce competition.

Trade tensions are rising in the world's largest automotive market: despite a better-than-expected result in 2024, the start of 2025 portends a drop in sales.

Exports are facing more pressure due to geopolitical issues, and Chinese automakers will feel more pressure. Automakers of well-known old brands will reduce deliveries.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese automakers are facing a slowdown in exports and uncertain prospects in the domestic market. 

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers experienced a boom in sales at the end of 2024, which is set to be followed by another tough year. 

BYD shipped a record 4.27 million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2024.

Li Auto Inc. has delivered more than 500,000 vehicles.

Stellantis NV's partner, Leapmotor, doubled its sales to more than 293,700.

Geely Automotive Group, including the eponymous brand, delivered 2.18 million vehicles, up 32% year-on-year.

Other popular brands, including Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. failed to meet their targets despite a pickup in demand at the end of the year. 

Experts point to mixed results. But the main thing is that 2025 is currently considered a year of fierce competition.

Among the factors:

The world's largest automotive market has experienced an ongoing price war, as a result of which large manufacturers have gained a larger share and smaller players have been "pushed to the brink," the publication writes.

Rising trade tensions with key trading partners such as the European Union have hit China's electric vehicle exports, and the country's leading industry group has called on the government to expand trade incentives for used cars to boost domestic sales.

A number of uncertainties cloud the beginning of 2025.

According to the country's Passenger Car Association, total retail sales of passenger cars in China may grow by only 2% to 23.4 million vehicles in 2025, compared to 5.7% growth last year.

"We have seen the recovery of more well-known automakers such as Geely and BYD, and this momentum may continue in 2025, as well as significant growth of companies such as Xiaomi. Exports are facing more pressure due to geopolitical concerns and therefore domestic sales are expected to play a more important role," said Cui Dongshu. 

Chinese automakers are under greater pressure. Legacy automakers also risk losing further market share. SAIC Motor Corp. a state-owned partner of Volkswagen AG, and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. a partner of Toyota Motor Corp. are expected to shrink by 20% in 2024.

Recall

Chinese manufacturers are increasing their exports of hybrid cars to Europe due to new tariffs on electric vehicles. Exports of hybrids to the EU tripled, reaching 65,800 units in July-October.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

volkswagenVolkswagen
toyotaToyota
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina

