Chinese banks start blocking transit of goods to Russia - rossmi

Chinese banks, increasingly when checking transfers, require entrepreneurs to confirm that the goods will not be sent to the Russian Federation. Thus, the scheme of making payments for deliveries to the Russian Federation through "friendly" countries is destroyed. This is reported by The Moscow Times, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that several banks are strengthening inspections at once. In particular, compliance services began to demand confirmation that the goods purchased according to the documents by businessmen from the so-called "friendly" countries will be delivered to these countries.

First of all, we are talking about buyers from Serbia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Importers who received such requests said that such confirmations are required from Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Zhejiang Chouzhou, a popular foreign trade company. Moreover, some have received requests from small agricultural banks and even the Kunlun Bank created to work with Iran-sanctioned banks.

Addition

The publication explains that through third countries pay not only those who want to import "sanctioned" cargo into the Russian Federation, but also importers of goods that do not fall under restrictions.

It is noted that the problems began in the winter. Then the United States threatened secondary sanctions to anyone who helps the Russian Federation in circumventing and restricting any Russian money with great suspicion.

After that, many companies began to use the services of partners or payment agents in third countries - this is more expensive, but much more reliable and faster. However, today this option is becoming increasingly difficult to implement.

Recall

The G7 and EU countries are considering tightening restrictions on banksthat help Russia circumvent existing sanctions. Discussions are expected to continue until the G7 summit in June, where the leaders want to agree on a set of measures to better enforce sanctions

