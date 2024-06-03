Chinese banks start blocking transit of goods to Russia - rossmi

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62186 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137881 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236203 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170898 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163229 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60533 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108371 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104040 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37100 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231054 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156793 views
Chinese banks start blocking transit of goods to Russia - rossmi

Chinese banks start blocking transit of goods to Russia - rossmi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25676 views

Chinese banks are increasingly demanding that entrepreneurs confirm that goods purchased in" friendly " countries such as Serbia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will not be sent to Russia, which violates the payment scheme for supplies to Russia through third countries.

Chinese banks, increasingly when checking transfers, require entrepreneurs to confirm that the goods will not be sent to the Russian Federation. Thus, the scheme of making payments for deliveries to the Russian Federation through "friendly" countries is destroyed. This is reported by The Moscow Times, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that several banks are strengthening inspections at once. In particular, compliance services began to demand confirmation that the goods purchased according to the documents by businessmen from the so-called "friendly" countries will be delivered to these countries. 

First of all, we are talking about buyers from Serbia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. 

Importers who received such requests said that such confirmations are required from Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Zhejiang Chouzhou, a popular foreign trade company. Moreover, some have received requests from small agricultural banks and even the Kunlun Bank created to work with Iran-sanctioned banks.

US may impose sanctions against Chinese banks that support Russia01.06.24, 20:18 • 39121 view

Addition

The publication explains that through third countries pay not only those who want to import "sanctioned" cargo into the Russian Federation, but also importers of goods that do not fall under restrictions.

It is noted that the problems began in the winter. Then the United States threatened secondary sanctions to anyone who helps the Russian Federation in circumventing and restricting any Russian money with great suspicion.

After that, many companies began to use the services of partners or payment agents in third countries - this is more expensive, but much more reliable and faster. However, today this option is becoming increasingly difficult to implement.

Recall

The G7 and EU countries are considering tightening restrictions on banksthat help Russia circumvent existing sanctions. Discussions are expected to continue until the G7 summit in June, where the leaders want to agree on a set of measures to better enforce sanctions

Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine22.05.24, 10:27 • 19501 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
kazakhstanKazakhstan
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising