China sends envoy to Middle East to help de-escalate tensions

China will send its special envoy for Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun, to the region to help de-escalate tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East "in the near future and make active efforts to help de-escalate tensions," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing in Beijing.

Since the beginning of the war in Iran, China has been conducting "intensive mediation efforts," Mao said.

Among other things, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Russia, Iran, Oman, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, she said.

During his talks, Wang "noted that military operations must be immediately stopped, and that all parties should return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible to prevent further escalation of tensions and the spread of the conflict," Mao said.

