China sends envoy to Middle East to help de-escalate tensions

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 7960 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 26797 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 57759 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 66534 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 71824 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 40635 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 38016 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60571 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82707 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 70161 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
6.1m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decisionMarch 5, 12:40 AM • 7250 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 13825 views
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shoresMarch 5, 01:40 AM • 10074 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 10735 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 57306 views
Publications
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 5690 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 41118 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 66561 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 71848 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 53060 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 22729 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 38937 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 42883 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 49927 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 53613 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
The Diplomat

China sends envoy to Middle East to help de-escalate tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

China will send its special envoy Zhai Jun to the Middle East to help de-escalate tensions. Chinese diplomats have already held talks with a number of countries in the region.

China sends envoy to Middle East to help de-escalate tensions

China will send its special envoy for Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun, to the region to help de-escalate tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East "in the near future and make active efforts to help de-escalate tensions," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing in Beijing.

Since the beginning of the war in Iran, China has been conducting "intensive mediation efforts," Mao said.

China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on Iran04.03.26, 06:30 • 18259 views

Among other things, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Russia, Iran, Oman, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, she said.

During his talks, Wang "noted that military operations must be immediately stopped, and that all parties should return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible to prevent further escalation of tensions and the spread of the conflict," Mao said.

Hegset stated that Russia and China do not play a key role in the war in Iran04.03.26, 17:13 • 6334 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Wang Yi (politician)
Israel
France
Saudi Arabia
Oman
United Arab Emirates
China
Iran