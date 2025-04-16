China is open to negotiations if the US shows respect, names a coordinator - Bloomberg

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16147 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68804 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37910 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43164 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50464 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91781 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83944 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35346 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60500 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109308 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68804 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89679 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91781 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83944 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183809 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52265 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29326 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30344 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31641 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33915 views
China is open to negotiations if the US shows respect, names a coordinator - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6284 views

China is ready for negotiations, but demands respect, a coordinated position, and resolution of issues regarding sanctions and Taiwan from the US. A negotiation coordinator is also needed.

China is open to negotiations if the US shows respect, names a coordinator - Bloomberg

China wants to see a number of steps from the administration of US President Donald Trump before agreeing to trade negotiations, including showing more respect by restraining derogatory remarks from members of his cabinet, citing a person familiar with the thinking of the Chinese government, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Other conditions include a more consistent US position and a willingness to address China's concerns about US sanctions and Taiwan, the person said.

Beijing also wants the US to appoint a key negotiator who has the president's support and can help prepare an agreement that Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping can sign when they meet, the person said.

The fate of the global economy and financial markets depends largely on whether the US and China can find a way to avoid a protracted trade war, the publication notes. Trump has imposed duties of 145% on most goods since taking office, which, it is said, prompted Beijing to retaliate and threaten to destroy much of the trade between the world's largest economies.

Trump threatens China with tariff increases up to 245% - White House16.04.25, 11:32 • 3836 views

The rapid pressure of American tariffs, it is noted, has provoked widespread public support in China for retaliatory measures, giving Xi a political incentive to reject Trump's repeated requests for a phone call. On Tuesday, the US leader again called on China to contact him to start negotiations to resolve the trade struggle.

According to a person familiar with Beijing's thinking, the most important prerequisite for any negotiations is that Chinese officials should know that such interaction will be conducted with respect.

While the US president has been relatively peaceful when speaking publicly about Xi, other members of his administration have been more belligerent, which has made officials in Beijing unsure of the US position, the source said.

Whatever the situation was in Trump's first term, officials in Beijing believe that he now has tremendous control over this administration, the source said. As a result, when US officials make harsh statements about China and Trump does not renounce those views, Chinese officials assume that the president indulges their position, the source said.

Although the source did not name any specific comments by administration officials, Beijing recently expressed dissatisfaction with comments made by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance about "Chinese peasants." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian last week called the remarks "ignorant and disrespectful," a rare direct rebuke of a senior US leader.

In addition to wanting a consistent signal from the US administration, officials in Beijing also want to know that Washington is willing to consider some of China's concerns. Chief among them is the prevailing view among Chinese officials that the US has introduced policies aimed at containing and suppressing China's modernization.

In recent years, the US has tightened export controls around China, seeking to prevent Beijing from acquiring the latest chips and other advanced technologies. The Trump administration on Monday banned Nvidia Corp. from selling its H20 chip in China, escalating the technological struggle with Beijing.

Nvidia expects losses of $5.5 billion amid US restrictions on the export of AI chips to China16.04.25, 12:58 • 6136 views

China also wants the US to respond to its national security concerns, especially regarding Taiwan, the person said. Beijing claims that the self-governing island is part of its territory and has vowed to take action, including military action, if necessary, to protect those claims. China will not take any provocative actions regarding Taiwan, the person said, but it will respond if provoked.

Ultimately, Beijing also wants the US to appoint a point person to oversee the negotiations, the person said. China has no preference as to who it will be, but they want this person to clearly speak and act with Trump's authority, the publication writes.

Chinese officials also understand that Trump may want to personally lead the negotiations, the person said. While Beijing would be satisfied with Trump's desire to invest his time in such discussions, the person said, China believes that the best way forward is to appoint officials appointed by the two presidents to oversee the negotiations.

This would be the most effective way to ensure that the negotiations culminate in a meaningful summit between Trump and Xi, the person said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States
