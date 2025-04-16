Trump threatens China with tariff increases up to 245% - White House

The administration of US President Donald Trump is threatening to raise tariffs on China to 245%. This was reported by the White House press service, reports UNN.

Details

After returning to the White House, Donald Trump initiated the "America First" trade policy. He introduced a 10% duty for all countries and individual appropriate higher duties for those countries with which the US has the largest trade deficit. This was done to level the playing field and protect America's national security, the White House said in a statement.

They added that more than 75 countries have already approached Washington with a proposal to discuss new trade agreements. Then there was a suspension of the introduction of duties for a number of countries, with the exception of China, which took retaliatory measures.



As a result of China's retaliation, it now faces tariffs on imports to the US of up to 245% - the White House said.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump threatens to introduce tariffs on critical natural minerals. This may lead to a new phase of escalation of relations with China.