China did not confirm agreement with Russia on Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Putin's visit to China ended without concrete agreements on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, despite his statements about "consensus". Beijing limited itself to general phrases about "promoting infrastructure projects."

China did not confirm agreement with Russia on Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline - The Washington Post

During his visit to China, Vladimir Putin announced the achievement of a "consensus" on the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline. However, Beijing refrained from confirming the agreement, limiting itself to general statements about "promoting infrastructure and energy projects." This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

Putin tried to present his Asian tour as a diplomatic breakthrough: warm meetings with Kim Jong Un, symbolic hugs, and even rides in the same limousine were meant to demonstrate Russia's support from authoritarian allies. The North Korean leader assured that he would "do everything possible" to help Moscow in the war against Ukraine, and Putin loudly announced "mutually beneficial agreements" with Beijing.

He paid special attention to "Power of Siberia-2" - an ambitious pipeline project that was supposed to reorient Russian gas exports after the loss of the European market. Putin even named the future supply volumes – up to 100 billion cubic meters per year. But these figures immediately raised doubts: the head of "Gazprom" Alexey Miller had announced twice as modest figures the day before.

"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II03.09.25, 05:32 • 6858 views

The Chinese side, however, did not confirm either the volumes or the fact of the agreement. Instead, Beijing's official statements were extremely vague: they said that the parties agreed to "promote cross-border infrastructure and energy initiatives." This gave experts reason to consider the signed memorandum not as an obligation, but rather as a declaration of intent without legal force.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a military parade and joint photos with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, Putin tried to emphasize the "unity of the anti-Western front." However, the main issue of his trip - an economic agreement with China - remained without specifics.

Recall

A military parade was held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender. Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un appeared together on the stands for the first time.

Stepan Haftko

