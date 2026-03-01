China's Ministry of National Defense sharply criticized Washington, calling the United States "the biggest source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order." Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang stated that American policy of modernizing its nuclear triad and withdrawing from international treaties provokes a new arms race and destabilizes the strategic balance in the world. This is reported by UNN.

During the briefing, Zhang Xiaogang called the US claims "absolutely unfounded and untenable," assuring that China maintains its arsenal at the minimum necessary level.

It is well known that China adheres to a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and maintains a nuclear self-defense strategy. — emphasized the senior colonel.

He also added that the PRC has never engaged in activities that would violate the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, unlike its opponents, who are building up their potential.

The Chinese defense ministry emphasized that the US possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal and openly declares the possibility of resuming tests.

They have invested heavily in building a nuclear triad and have even announced the resumption of nuclear tests. — Zhang Xiaogang noted, criticizing Washington for backing out of its commitments.

Beijing called on the American administration to take primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament and to take concrete steps to preserve the international non-proliferation regime.

