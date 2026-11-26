Betking Foundation, founded by Pavlo Zhurylo, and Spain's LALIGA have begun preparations for the third "Royal Journey." This time, young footballers from FC Lokomotiv's children's academy will travel to Spain—the club's history is connected with Ukraine's railway. The children will attend a Spanish league match, take stadium tours, and visit football museums.

The trip will be attended by 22 young footballers—children of servicemen and fallen defenders, children of deceased and honored railway workers, children from low-income families, and those affected by Russian aggression. All of them play football at Lokomotiv's children's academy. The trip will give the children an opportunity to see live the football they usually watch on television.

The choice of team was not accidental. During the years of the full-scale war, the railway has become one of the country's pillars. It evacuates people, transports humanitarian aid, and maintains connections between cities. russia regularly attacks railway infrastructure, while railway workers continue to work despite shelling, destruction, and losses among their colleagues. That is why young Lokomotiv footballers were invited to participate this time.

The main event will be the LALIGA match between "Elche" and "Atlético Madrid" in the city of Elche, which will take place on November 28. LALIGA also plans to give the children a tour of the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium—the home ground of "Elche," with a capacity of more than 30,000 spectators. In Madrid, the team is scheduled to visit the Santiago Bernabéu and the Real Madrid museum, as well as Legends: The Home of Football, which houses memorabilia and stories of outstanding players and tournaments.

The third "Royal Journey" is particularly meaningful to me. Ukrainian railway workers prove every day that even under shelling, the country continues moving forward: they save people, connect cities, and work despite danger and losses. We want their children, as well as children affected by the war, to forget about their worries for at least a while and experience a real childhood. To see top-level football and believe that dreams come true. After all, it is for the sake of our children's future that we are all working today – said Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo.

At LALIGA, we are convinced that football's responsibility extends far beyond the football field. Supporting social initiatives in Ukraine is an important part of our commitment to using the power of sport to bring about positive change in society. Through our long-standing partnership with Betking Foundation, we aim to open up new opportunities for young Ukrainians, inspire the next generation, and create unforgettable experiences that go beyond football. The "Royal Journey" project reflects our belief that international sports organizations can play an important role in strengthening local communities and creating a lasting positive impact on society – said Javier Gurrea-Nozaleda, Head of Partnerships and Licensing at LALIGA.

The foundation will share the Spanish part of the journey on its social media in diary format: the match, stadiums, and participants' impressions. Details of the Ukrainian part of the route will be disclosed only after the children return home, for security reasons.

It will be recalled that "Royal Journey 3.0" will be the third joint initiative of Betking Foundation and LALIGA. The first trip took place in January 2026: 20 displaced children from frontline regions and children of servicemen visited Milan, San Sebastián, and Paris. They visited San Siro Stadium and, during the Real Sociedad–Atlético Madrid match, walked onto the field alongside the footballers. The second trip took place in May, with the participation of 22 students from FC Oleksandriya, FC Lviv, and the Ternopil Football Academy. The children visited football sites in Italy and Spain, while the main event was walking onto the field with Girona and Real Sociedad players before a LALIGA match.

Betking Foundation’s social projects regularly receive international recognition. In particular, the "Day with the Kings Team" initiative won gold and silver awards at the Davos Communications Awards 2026, was shortlisted in five categories at the ICCO Global Awards 2026, and in two at the European Excellence Awards 2026. The project also became a finalist in the UN Global Compact’s "Partnership for Sustainable Development 2025" competition.

Betking Foundation is a Ukrainian charitable foundation founded by Pavlo Zhurylo. It supports children and young people through sports, education and psychological assistance, with particular attention to displaced children and those who have lost relatives because of the war. The foundation’s projects include "Royal Journey," "Day with the Kings Team," "Royal Cup" and "Royal Getaway."

LALIGA is a private sports association that brings together 20 LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs and 22 LALIGA HYPERMOTION clubs and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. It was founded in 1984.