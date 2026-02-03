Caused a hype amid blackouts: Kyiv police brought blogger to justice

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 8496 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 15475 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 26946 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 27608 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26449 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28444 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33682 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42914 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28789 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 15198 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 7860 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 13839 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 45652 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 22114 views
Caused a hype amid blackouts: Kyiv police brought blogger to justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In Kyiv, a 21-year-old blogger was brought to justice for petty hooliganism. He drove a limousine with bright lighting and provoked conflicts.

Caused a hype amid blackouts: Kyiv police brought blogger to justice
Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In the capital, law enforcement officers brought to administrative responsibility a 21-year-old blogger who, against the backdrop of mass power outages, staged a provocative stunt for popularity on social networks. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police discovered a video in which a young man in a rented limousine with bright lighting drove around the city center and demonstratively flaunted a wad of money.

Later, for more spectacular content, the offender provoked a conflict with a passerby. During the dispute, he disrespectfully responded to the remarks of an elderly woman, trying to provoke public outrage.

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the blogger under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a 16-year-old girl from the Andrushiv community in Zhytomyr region filmed and published a video in which she shoots a dog with an air rifle. The police launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of animal cruelty.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

