Caused a hype amid blackouts: Kyiv police brought blogger to justice

Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In the capital, law enforcement officers brought to administrative responsibility a 21-year-old blogger who, against the backdrop of mass power outages, staged a provocative stunt for popularity on social networks. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, police discovered a video in which a young man in a rented limousine with bright lighting drove around the city center and demonstratively flaunted a wad of money.

Later, for more spectacular content, the offender provoked a conflict with a passerby. During the dispute, he disrespectfully responded to the remarks of an elderly woman, trying to provoke public outrage.

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the blogger under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism.

