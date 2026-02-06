$43.140.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Canada to transfer AIM missiles to Ukraine to counter cruise missiles: weapons already in transfer process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Canada is transferring AIM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense. The parties also discussed cooperation in drone production and military training.

Canada to transfer AIM missiles to Ukraine to counter cruise missiles: weapons already in transfer process

Canada will transfer AIM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense and counter cruise missiles. The weapons are already in the process of being transferred to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the agency, the issue of further defense support was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty. The Ukrainian side thanked Canada for its consistent and effective assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Canada's contribution to the PURL initiative was separately noted. Recent contributions under the program have been crucial in repelling massive enemy air attacks. Ukraine expects continued PURL support throughout the current year.

Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said05.02.26, 15:45 • 3814 views

The parties also discussed an agreement on promoting drone production. The countries have significant prospects for industrial cooperation between Ukrainian and Canadian governments and companies. In particular, Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Canadian companies in the field of drone control.

Another important area of cooperation remains the training of Ukrainian servicemen with a focus on saving lives. The parties discussed the transformation of the training system, in particular the transition to a model in which the best specialists train others, and training centers are gradually moved underground to increase safety, the agency summarized.

Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for27.12.25, 21:34 • 63355 views

Antonina Tumanova

