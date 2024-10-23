Can the leadership of the MSEC hold senior positions in the Ministry of Health?: Lyashko does not know yet
Kyiv • UNN
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is considering legal aspects of the ban on the management of the Medical Expert Commission from holding senior positions in the Ministry of Health. This is due to the reform of the MSEC system and its planned liquidation by 2025.
Legal aspects are currently being studied to ensure that the administration of the existing MSECs cannot move to senior positions in the Ministry of Health institutions, because the question is whether there are such mechanisms. This was stated by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN .
My position is that I am now studying the legal aspects so that the administration of the existing MSECs cannot do this - cannot move to leadership positions (in the institutions of the Ministry of Health - ed.). The question is whether there are such legal mechanisms, I will study it and we will communicate about it
AddendumAddendum
On October 22, Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelensky demands that a bill be draftedthat would eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt a Cabinet of Ministers decree that will liquidate the centralized MSEC .
Starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine will completely eliminate MSECsas the system switches to a new approach.
As a result of the scandal, the heads of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Research Institute for Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health, the Research Institute for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities of Vinnytsia National Medical University named after M.I. Pirogov, and employees of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were dismissed.
However, Viktor Lyashko, commenting on his possible resignation, said that he does not appoint or dismiss the heads of the MSECs. He also noted that it is easier to write a letter of resignation than to reform the MSECs.
On October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that had resigned.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that in the coming days there will be more discussions on personnel decisions that will take place due to numerous facts of violations of the MSEC.