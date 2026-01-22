Cabinet dismisses five deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hanna Hvozdiar, Volodymyr Zaverukha, Anatolii Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, and Mykola Shevtsov from the positions of Deputy Minister of Defense. New team members responsible for important areas of activity will appear in the coming weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant orders of the government and the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

According to the documents, the government dismissed Hanna Hvozdiar, Volodymyr Zaverukha, Anatolii Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, and Mykola Shevtsov from the positions of Deputy Ministers of Defense in accordance with the fourth paragraph of the second part of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Central Executive Bodies."

Currently, Minister Mykhailo Fedorov still has First Deputy Ivan Havryliuk, and deputies Yevhen Moisiuk, Yurii Myronenko, Serhii Boiev, and Oksana Ferchuk.

Fedorov himself announced that some of the dismissed deputies will continue to work in the Ministry of Defense team in other areas as advisors or heads of project offices.

New team members responsible for important areas of activity will appear in the coming weeks.

This is a step towards updating the ministry to fulfill the President's task - to build a system capable of stopping the enemy in the sky, advancing on the ground, strengthening asymmetric and cyber attacks on the enemy and its economy. We have already formed the key stages of achieving these goals. The first is the restructuring of management, and this is an important step towards changing the system. Human capital and technology must work as efficiently as possible - only in this way can we stop Russia. We are open to new people who have a vision, successful projects, and are capable of effectively implementing asymmetric innovative technological ideas. - Fedorov noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov agreed on personnel decisions that should strengthen Ukraine's defense, and also discussed the launch of an operational analysis of every enemy strike.