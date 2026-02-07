$43.140.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Burshtyn TPP ceased operations due to massive attack: city left without heat and water – mayor

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Burshtyn TPP completely ceased operations after a massive attack on February 7, which lasted six hours. The city was left without heat and water, and the restoration of generation is uncertain.

Burshtyn TPP ceased operations due to massive attack: city left without heat and water – mayor

After a prolonged shelling by Russian occupiers on February 7, the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region completely ceased its operation. The massive attack, which lasted six hours straight, led to critical damage to the infrastructure, threatening the life support of an entire region. This was announced in a video address by Burshtyn Mayor Vasyl Andriieshyn, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Mayor of Burshtyn, Russian troops attacked the city and the TPP with Kalibr missiles and attack drones between 3:00 AM and 9:00 AM. As a result of numerous hits, the facility suffered devastating destruction.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, there will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day, some days there will be strict schedules - Martsinkiv07.02.26, 13:17 • 2980 views

Due to missile attacks, the damage is very serious. The station is currently at zero. How it will be further, no one knows yet

– the mayor reported.

Currently, energy workers cannot provide accurate forecasts regarding the restoration of generation. The shutdown of the station "to zero" means a complete cessation of electricity and heat production, which has already led to the collapse of utility networks in Burshtyn itself.

Situation with water supply and heating in the city

Due to power outages and damage to the station's nodes, water supply and heating have completely disappeared in the city. Local authorities assure that water supply will be attempted to be restored within a few hours, but the issue of heat remains open. Restoration of heat supply will be possible only after a full clarification of the technical condition of the TPP and the implementation of priority repair works.

The situation is most critical in the private sector of Burshtyn, where heat and water supply depend on a direct connection to the TPP's capacities. In multi-story buildings, the situation is assessed as somewhat easier, but the city is still facing a humanitarian challenge. Rescue and utility services are working in an enhanced mode to stabilize the situation. 

Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine07.02.26, 15:35 • 5272 views

Stepan Haftko

