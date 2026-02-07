In Ivano-Frankivsk region, there will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day, some days there will be strict schedules - Martsinkiv

In Ivano-Frankivsk and the region, there will be strict electricity blackout schedules for several days. There will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day. Residents should stock up on water, as there may be interruptions. This was stated by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN.

Details

Strict schedules have been introduced. There is electricity for approximately 4-5 hours. We understand that the situation will definitely not improve for several days. The strikes targeted energy infrastructure, substations, and also the Burshtyn TPP. The strike targeted western Ukraine to inflict maximum damage on the energy infrastructure. - said Martsinkiv.

He urged residents of the city and region to stock up on water, as there may be interruptions during significant power outages.

There will be strict schedules for several days, particularly for Ivano-Frankivsk and the region. So far, everything is fine, we are working on generators, we are working on the cogeneration units that we installed at one time. That is, there is no catastrophe. - added Martsinkiv.

Recall

Tonight, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir TPPs. Throughout Ukraine, 4.5-5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules have been applied.