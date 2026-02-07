In Ivano-Frankivsk region, there will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day, some days there will be strict schedules - Martsinkiv

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 2372 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11870 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 25790 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 40049 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 35027 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29340 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38352 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15554 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37743 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18565 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
87%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"February 7, 01:46 AM • 8184 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 12532 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 21447 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 13822 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo08:31 AM • 7544 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 13866 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38349 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 35660 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37742 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 48286 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 11538 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 25618 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 28081 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 37079 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 40143 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, there will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day, some days there will be strict schedules - Martsinkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk and the region, strict electricity outage schedules are expected, with power available for only 4-5 hours a day. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv urged residents to stock up on water due to possible disruptions.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, there will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day, some days there will be strict schedules - Martsinkiv

In Ivano-Frankivsk and the region, there will be strict electricity blackout schedules for several days. There will be electricity for 4-5 hours a day. Residents should stock up on water, as there may be interruptions. This was stated by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN.

Details

Strict schedules have been introduced. There is electricity for approximately 4-5 hours. We understand that the situation will definitely not improve for several days. The strikes targeted energy infrastructure, substations, and also the Burshtyn TPP. The strike targeted western Ukraine to inflict maximum damage on the energy infrastructure.

- said Martsinkiv.

He urged residents of the city and region to stock up on water, as there may be interruptions during significant power outages.

There will be strict schedules for several days, particularly for Ivano-Frankivsk and the region. So far, everything is fine, we are working on generators, we are working on the cogeneration units that we installed at one time. That is, there is no catastrophe.

- added Martsinkiv.

Recall

Tonight, the Russian army attacked substations, 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir TPPs. Throughout Ukraine, 4.5-5 stages of emergency shutdown schedules have been applied.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk