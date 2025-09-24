Bulgaria prepares to completely abandon the transit of Russian gas next year

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 1314 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 6560 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 12209 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 14439 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 24381 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16705 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28858 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17620 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17972 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14984 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.7m/s
67%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 48753 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 39533 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 31707 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 8992 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 25288 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 24386 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 25299 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28861 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 39551 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 48771 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 36125 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 96187 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 55984 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 70042 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 121569 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Diia (service)

Bulgaria prepares to completely abandon the transit of Russian gas next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the country will begin terminating contracts for the transit of Russian gas next year. By 2028, Russian gas will be completely excluded from the Bulgarian energy market.

Bulgaria prepares to completely abandon the transit of Russian gas next year

Bulgaria is preparing to completely abandon the transit of Russian gas. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated in New York that next year the country will begin the process of terminating contracts, and by 2028, Russian gas will be completely removed from the Bulgarian energy market. This is reported by "Radio Bulgaria", writes UNN.

Details

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, while in the United States to participate in the annual session of the UN General Assembly, confirmed Sofia's readiness to synchronize with the European Union's decisions on reducing dependence on Russian energy carriers.

Regarding President Donald Trump's call, which was made during the General Assembly session, we, as part of the European Union, will join the Union's decisions to suspend in the short term – in 2026 – the validity of contracts for the use or transit of Russian natural gas 

– emphasized the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

According to Zhelyazkov, the key goal is not only to stop transit in the coming years, but also in the long term "to completely exclude Russian natural gas from the Bulgarian energy market by 2028."

In Bulgaria, the sea washed a military drone ashore: the area around the find was cordoned off – media12.09.25, 16:04 • 3173 views

The Prime Minister emphasized that currently Bulgaria does not depend on supplies from the Russian Federation: the needs of industry and households are met by importing liquefied gas, which comes through specialized LNG terminals.

During the visit of the Bulgarian delegation to the USA, the Bulgarian Energy Holding signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of North Dakota. The document provides for joint research in the field of rare earth metals, which can strengthen energy security. 

Recall

Donald Trump held talks with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission. During the meeting, von der Leyen confirmed that the European Union intends to completely abandon the import of Russian energy carriers by 2027. 

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the country will not stop importing Russian oil, even if US President Donald Trump asks for it. According to Szijjártó, the main reason is geographical restrictions that make it difficult to find alternative suppliers.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
New York City
Bulgaria
United States
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen