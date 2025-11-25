$42.370.10
British PM downplays reports of Ukraine's agreement to peace deal terms - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer downplayed reports of Ukraine's agreement to a peace deal, stating that it confirms satisfaction with the Geneva draft, which does not cover territorial issues. He emphasized that a just and lasting peace is only possible if Ukraine's sovereignty and its ability to defend itself are preserved.

British PM downplays reports of Ukraine's agreement to peace deal terms - media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to downplay reports that Ukraine had agreed to the terms of a peace deal, The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

Details

The British Prime Minister stated during a speech in the House of Commons: "As I understand it, this is not a new agreement, it is Ukraine's confirmation of its satisfaction with the draft that emerged yesterday in Geneva, which, of course, does not cover the issue of territory."

"So, as I understand it, this is a confirmation of what came out of Geneva, but it is not a new set of proposals or agreements in any case," Starmer noted.

According to Sky News, Starmer also stated that the initial 28-point draft US peace plan contained points that were "unacceptable," but also had some very important elements "that will be necessary for a just and lasting peace."

He reiterated a phrase he used yesterday, saying that these two words were important – and any agreement to end the war must be both "just" and "lasting."

Negotiations in Geneva last weekend made "important steps forward" in making progress between the US and Ukraine on an updated peace agreement, Starmer noted.

"I can assure the House that work on improving this plan is ongoing," the British Prime Minister added.

A just and lasting peace can only happen if certain conditions are met, Starmer said. These are: "Ukraine's sovereignty must be preserved"; "Ukraine must be able to defend itself in the future"; "issues concerning Ukraine and its future must be determined by Ukraine"; "elements concerning Europe and NATO will require the consent of Europe and NATO members."

Starmer also insisted that "there is still a long and difficult road ahead."

At the same time, he noted that the British government is "more committed than ever to this cause."

Speaking about Russia, the British Prime Minister said that there is "only one nation that wants this war, only one nation that started this illegal invasion."

Starmer also spoke about the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and Russian losses in the war: "In total, more than a million Russians have been killed or wounded - all because of the corrupt ambitions of one person."

He added that "comprehensive pressure" must be put on Russia to agree to peace.

"This applies to Europe as much as to Ukraine. Putin's ambitions are not limited to Ukraine, as neighboring countries are well aware," Starmer pointed out.

Starmer welcomes progress in Geneva talks, but London warns of "unresolved issues"24.11.25, 15:47 • 3916 views

Julia Shramko

