Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3418 views

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.

Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Britain will significantly increase military support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," stating that 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles would be provided to strengthen Ukrainian air defense before the winter period. The British Prime Minister made this statement while speaking with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

Starmer emphasized that Britain stands with Ukraine, defending Europe's freedom from Russian aggression, and expressed admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people. He also highlighted the importance of international pressure on the Kremlin, particularly through sanctions imposed by the US, EU, and Great Britain, and stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains the only one unwilling to stop the war.

The British Prime Minister recalled the tragedies of recent days, when children died as a result of attacks, and stated that Russia rejects any negotiations.

 Together with our partners, we have developed a concrete plan until the end of the year and will do everything to ensure that Russian oil and gas disappear from international markets 

– added Starmer.

He noted that Britain will transfer 5,000 multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to protect the Ukrainian sky in winter. 

The strengthening of the British support program aims not only to bolster Ukrainian defense but also to increase military pressure on the Kremlin together with allies in the "Coalition of the Willing."

"Pushing us towards a humanitarian catastrophe": Zelenskyy says Putin shows no desire to stop the war24.10.25, 16:08 • 1922 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
