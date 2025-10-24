$41.900.14
"Pushing us towards a humanitarian catastrophe": Zelenskyy says Putin shows no desire to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for its support and stated that Putin is pushing Ukraine towards a "humanitarian catastrophe."

"Pushing us towards a humanitarian catastrophe": Zelenskyy says Putin shows no desire to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for its support and stated that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is pushing Ukraine towards a "humanitarian catastrophe," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

At the beginning of a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the President of Ukraine said: "Yes, I agree with you and I know that Putin does not show that he wants to stop the war."

Zelenskyy said that Russian aggression "is pushing us towards such a humanitarian catastrophe" with attacks aimed at infrastructure, including Ukraine's energy sector.

"We are grateful to you that we are not alone in this situation - from the very beginning of the war, but especially now, it is very important," Zelenskyy said.

Keir Starmer, in turn, said that "huge strides forward" had been made this week to support Ukraine, but "we can do even more" regarding long-range capabilities, calling Great Britain "Kyiv's closest supporter and ally."

"I really think that this week we can really put pressure on Russian oil and gas. Huge strides forward have already been made this week. I think we can do even more in terms of capabilities, including... long-range capabilities, and, of course, vital work for the 'coalition of the willing' when it comes to the necessary security guarantees. So we have a really important matter to discuss today with the 'coalition of the willing'," Starmer noted.

Julia Shramko

