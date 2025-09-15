$41.280.03
Britain summons Russian ambassador over "unprecedented" NATO airspace violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Great Britain summoned the Russian ambassador over the invasion of Russian drones into the airspace of Poland and Romania. London condemned Russia's actions, stating that any further violations of NATO airspace would be met with force.

Britain summons Russian ambassador over "unprecedented" NATO airspace violations

London has officially confirmed that the UK government summoned the Russian ambassador over Moscow's actions, which are considered an unprecedented violation of NATO airspace. This is stated in a statement published on the official website of the British government, writes UNN.

Details

The British government's statement says that last week Russian drones brazenly invaded Polish airspace, and on Saturday a similar incident was recorded in the sky over Romania.

London called such actions "absolutely unacceptable."

The significant and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones last week, and then the subsequent incursion into Romanian airspace on Saturday, was absolutely unacceptable. The United Kingdom stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and our NATO allies in unequivocally condemning these reckless actions.

- the British government's statement reads.

The publication also emphasizes that Ukraine's security is critically important for all of Europe, including the United Kingdom itself.

Our continent is once again facing a blatant expansion of Russia's reckless behavior. Any further violations of NATO airspace will be met with force.

- the document states.

It is also noted that the reaction of NATO forces demonstrates the seriousness with which the Alliance treats the threat. Allies are already strengthening the defense of the eastern flank and implementing new technologies to combat drones.

London emphasizes: Putin's aggression only strengthens NATO's unity and determination to support Ukraine. Moscow must stop the illegal war against the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there were 19 incursions of Russian drones into the country's airspace, while media report 23.

Polish drone specialists will conduct planned training and experience exchange with Ukraine on Polish territory.

The Polish Foreign Minister proposed that allies intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. He also called for coordinated action against Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Seas.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Tusk
Romania
Ukraine
London
Poland