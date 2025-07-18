$41.810.01
Britain may join talks on arms procurement for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not rule out London's participation in Germany and the US's talks on arms procurement for Ukraine. Discussions are at an early stage between London, Washington, and European countries.

Britain may join talks on arms procurement for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not rule out the possibility of London joining negotiations between Germany and the United States on arms procurement for Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's source, discussions about the UK's participation in this initiative are currently at an early stage and are being held between London, Washington, and a number of European countries. A final decision on this matter has not yet been made.

We are working with allies on providing capabilities, as well as the support behind it, to ensure the effectiveness of any such capabilities in Ukraine

- Starmer stated at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

It should be recalled that on Monday, July 14, Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to which European NATO countries will purchase American weapons, including advanced Patriot systems, and transfer them to Kyiv.

The US is considering selling Patriot air defense systems from its stockpiles to Ukraine. This is part of Donald Trump's new plan, under which European allies will purchase American weapons for Kyiv.

The Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich, stated that preparations are underway for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He noted that he is working very closely with the Germans on this issue, despite Germany's previous statements about the lack of information regarding current deliveries.

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine is being discussed, but will take days or weeks. The US has also revised the Patriot delivery schedule to accelerate support for Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

