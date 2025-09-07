Britain invests millions in five new tech colleges for defense industry

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with students during a visit to BAE Systems Scotstoun in Glasgow, Scotland, September 4

The UK will spend £182 million ($246 million) on establishing five technical colleges to train personnel for the defense industry and stimulate military innovation. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, September 6, the government announced plans to train submarine engineers, cyber warfare specialists, and welders.

The program also provides funding for thousands of short-term courses that will allow defense employers to quickly upskill existing and new employees in key technical skills.

This is the largest defense skills development plan in decades. It is British workers who have ensured British companies are at the forefront of defense innovation and the defense industry. - said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

Applications for the program are expected to open by the end of the year, and the colleges are planned for 2026.

According to the publication, Keir Starmer's Labour government will present its defense industrial strategy on Monday, September 8.

Starmer has made defense investment a cornerstone of his plan to increase military spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, including allocations to universities. - the post states.

His cabinet reshuffle on Friday was aimed at stimulating growth and gaining economic benefits from increased military spending.

Recall

In Kyiv, a meeting took place between Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his British counterpart John Healey. The parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, long-term support, and security guarantees.

Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities