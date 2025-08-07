Britain denies asylum to Ukrainian refugees, calling western regions safe - BBC

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13357 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 19947 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21322 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 18853 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 28199 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 47606 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 51794 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106057 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 68746 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61704 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
53%
756mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 21275 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideoAugust 7, 01:37 AM • 25799 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 23975 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhoto05:55 AM • 14315 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 12510 views
Publications
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13317 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21262 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106023 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 83441 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 108767 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Joe Biden
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 104554 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 115883 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 108833 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 121025 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 139002 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
The Guardian
Tesla Cybertruck

Britain denies asylum to Ukrainian refugees, calling western regions safe - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Since the beginning of the year, Great Britain has massively denied permanent asylum to Ukrainians. The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs considers the western regions of Ukraine sufficiently safe, which contradicts the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Britain denies asylum to Ukrainian refugees, calling western regions safe - BBC

Since the beginning of the year, Great Britain has massively started to refuse Ukrainians permanent asylum. The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, in its recommendations, calls the western regions of Ukraine quite safe and on this basis rejects applications, UNN writes with reference to BBC.

Details

Such instructions do not yet mean that Ukrainians need to leave the country immediately. Their visas can be extended for a year and a half. At the same time, many Ukrainians are waiting for an invitation to Great Britain under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The British government launched this scheme in mid-March 2022 for the first year of the war. This scheme allowed Ukrainians who had no ties to Britain to receive an invitation from sponsors — British citizens who were willing to host those fleeing the war in their homes.

Ukrainians who arrived under this scheme received the right to work and study, use state medicine, receive assistance, and live with their sponsors for at least six months for three years.

Since the launch of the scheme until March 2025, when the latest statistics were published, about 165,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Britain. For the first of them, the three-year term ended at the end of March this year — at that time, the government opened UPE (Ukraine Permission Extension), i.e., the possibility to extend the residence permit for another 18 months free of charge.

From the very beginning of the scheme's launch for Ukrainians, the British government emphasized that this was a temporary measure that provided an opportunity to wait out the war in a safe place.

We have always made it clear that programs related to Ukraine are not a way to move to the UK. This is in line with the desire of the Ukrainian government, which needs its citizens to return to help rebuild the country when it becomes safe.

- it is stated in the official documents.

Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees07.08.25, 06:09 • 24565 views

Britain changes its approach. Britain is increasingly refusing Ukrainian refugees the opportunity to live on its territory. This is argued by the fact that there are relatively safe areas in our country that are suitable for a normal and full life.

As early as November 2024, the British Interior Ministry amended immigration rules in accordance with its initial promise to Ukrainians: even if someone lives for more than ten years under the Ukrainian scheme, that person will not be able to apply for a residence permit.

At the end of January 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs issued updated information on the situation in Ukraine — this document is used when considering asylum applications.

The new version states that the war is mainly concentrated in eastern Ukraine, and it is unlikely that an applicant will face a risk of violence in the western regions of the country.

As a rule, freedom of movement is not restricted in territories controlled by the authorities. Most likely, a person can move to another part of the country, outside the main conflict zone.

- the report says.

The British consider Kyiv, as well as Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, and Lviv regions to be safe.

At the same time, lawyers and human rights activists say that the position of the British Ministry of Internal Affairs contradicts the opinion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which officially recommends that British citizens do not visit Ukraine at all — regardless of the region. Here, lawyers see a dissonance between foreign policy risk assessment and migration practice.

Addition

In Germany, a noticeable decrease in the number of asylum applications is recorded. This is associated with increased border control and the return of migrants who had already started applying for asylum in other countries.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

Our people abroad
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv