Britain allocated £500 million for air defense and assistance to Ukraine's energy system - Starmer

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
12:04 PM • 216 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16048 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 15312 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 14882 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 15600 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 15245 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21840 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40288 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30711 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30285 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 11067 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 6106 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 18401 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 5192 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 11676 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16061 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 40749 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 60720 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 64040 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 156902 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 22246 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 20083 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20832 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39119 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73517 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Britain allocated £500 million for air defense and assistance to Ukraine's energy system - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced increased aid to Ukraine in the areas of air defense and energy resilience. London has allocated £500 million in air defense aid and mobilized a significant number of generators.

Britain allocated £500 million for air defense and assistance to Ukraine's energy system - Starmer

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian targets are forcing Ukraine's allies to increase assistance in air defense and energy resilience. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

Details

According to him, London has already made concrete decisions.

We announced 500 million pounds sterling in air defense assistance through the "PURL" program.

- said Starmer. This is approximately equal to 674 million US dollars.

He added that Great Britain is also actively helping with the restoration of the energy system.

We have already mobilized a significant number of generators, but much more needs to be done

- noted the British Prime Minister.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia has not achieved its strategic goals in four years of war, despite colossal losses. According to him, Russia has lost more than 500,000 lives, seizing only one percent of Ukraine's territory.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Keir Starmer
Great Britain
Ukraine