Britain allocated £500 million for air defense and assistance to Ukraine's energy system - Starmer
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced increased aid to Ukraine in the areas of air defense and energy resilience. London has allocated £500 million in air defense aid and mobilized a significant number of generators.
Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian targets are forcing Ukraine's allies to increase assistance in air defense and energy resilience. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.
Details
According to him, London has already made concrete decisions.
We announced 500 million pounds sterling in air defense assistance through the "PURL" program.
He added that Great Britain is also actively helping with the restoration of the energy system.
We have already mobilized a significant number of generators, but much more needs to be done
Recall
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia has not achieved its strategic goals in four years of war, despite colossal losses. According to him, Russia has lost more than 500,000 lives, seizing only one percent of Ukraine's territory.