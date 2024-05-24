Borrell: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift for Hamas

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that the recognition of the Palestinian state is not a gift for Hamas, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Recognition of the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas, quite the opposite. The Palestinian authorities are not Hamas, on the contrary, they are in deep confrontation - Borrell said.

He added that the EU has already "communicated, funded and met" with the Palestinian authorities.

"Every time someone decides to support the Palestinian state... Israel's reaction is to turn it into an anti-Semitic attack," he added.

Addendum

Ireland, Norway and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will recognize the Palestinian state on May 28.

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors