Borrell: tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate into a full-scale war

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the escalation of clashes between Israel and Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah threatens to plunge the Middle East into a full-scale war, UNN reports citing France 24.

"I can say that we are almost in a full-scale war," Borrell said before a meeting of world leaders at the United Nations.

"We are seeing more military strikes, more destruction, more collateral damage, more casualties," he added, as Lebanese authorities said at least 492 people, including 35 children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Monday.

"Everyone has to use all their capabilities to stop this," Borrell said, pushing for a decision in New York.

Speaking about the war in Gaza, he said: "Despite all the diplomatic opportunities we have used, nothing has been able to stop the war," accusing both sides of "procrastination.

