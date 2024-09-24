IDF says it hit about 1600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it had hit about 1,600 targets of the Hezbollah terrorist group over the past day. This was reported by the IDF in Telegram, according to UNN.

Over the past day, the IDF struck approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, - the message says.



Details

It is noted that the Israeli military struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets, including launchers, command posts and terrorist infrastructure in numerous areas in southern Lebanon.

