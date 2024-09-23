Israel attacks 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: almost 200 people killed, hundreds more wounded

On Monday, September 23, Israel announced an attack on approximately 300 Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

The Chief of the General Staff has approved strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon from the IDF Underground Operations Center. So far, more than 300 Hezbollah targets have been hit today - the post reads.

According to The Telegraph, at least 182 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon. of the victims were women, children, and medics, and another 727 people were injured.

Addendum

The strikes were announced in advance: locals were urged not to be near targets belonging to Hezbollah "for their own safety. It is noted that among the

To do so, the Israeli military hacked into Lebanon's communication systems and broadcast warnings calling on civilians to leave areas where Hezbollah terrorists are based.

Recall

The US State Department is calling on citizens to leave Lebanon due to the escalating conflict with Israel. The reason is the growing unpredictability of explosions and the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.