Bloomberg: Russia has made limited progress amid Ukraine's weapons shortage

Russia has made limited progress in Ukraine due to a lack of weapons for Ukraine, despite ongoing bombing of cities and attempts to open up new fronts.
Russia has made limited progress amid a shortage of weapons in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports .
The agency notes that the Russian army has achieved only limited success in a few months. As Kiev now receives billions of dollars ' worth of weapons from its U.S. and European allies, the window for a Russian breakthrough is narrowing, even as Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, including energy infrastructure.
Russia's attempt to open a new front in the Kharkiv region seems to have no development, and the Kremlin's goal of creating a "sanitary zone" along the border has not been achieved, the publication says.
Bloomberg recalls that after taking Avdiivka at the cost of huge losses in February, Russian servicemen have been trying for several months to take Chasov Yar in the east of the Donetsk region.
The strategy of depleting the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very expensive and bloody for the Russian army itself, says one of the experts interviewed by Bloomberg.
