Bloomberg: Russia has made limited progress amid Ukraine's weapons shortage

Bloomberg: Russia has made limited progress amid Ukraine's weapons shortage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72596 views

Russia has made limited progress in Ukraine due to a lack of weapons for Ukraine, despite ongoing bombing of cities and attempts to open up new fronts.

Russia has made limited progress amid a shortage of weapons in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports .

Details

The agency notes that the Russian army has achieved only limited success in a few months. As Kiev now receives billions of dollars ' worth of weapons from its U.S. and European allies, the window for a Russian breakthrough is narrowing, even as Moscow continues to bombard Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, including energy infrastructure.

Russia's attempt to open a new front in the Kharkiv region seems to have no development, and the Kremlin's goal of creating a "sanitary zone" along the border has not been achieved, the publication says.

addition

Bloomberg recalls that after taking Avdiivka at the cost of huge losses in February, Russian servicemen have been trying for several months to take Chasov Yar in the east of the Donetsk region.

The strategy of depleting the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very expensive and bloody for the Russian army itself, says one of the experts interviewed by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg: Russia included propaganda on children's TV channels in Europe, including Disney08.06.24, 08:06 • 31005 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
avdiivkaAvdiivka
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

