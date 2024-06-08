Bloomberg: Russia included propaganda on children's TV channels in Europe, including Disney

European satellite companies suffered from Russia's attempts to interfere in the airwaves – children's TV channels included propaganda that was broadcast in Russian. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to documents that journalists have read, reports UNN.

Details

On the second one, in the middle of a children's entertainment program, a military video appeared, which was broadcast in Russian, the publication wrote. As a result, Dutch cable operator Ziggo excluded BabyTV from its offerings until early May.

addition

A representative of the International Telecommunication Union, which coordinates the global sharing of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, said that the results will be discussed at the next meeting on June 24-28, the journalists noted.

The publication emphasizes that the Russian radio frequency Center did not respond to a request for comment, and the French Agence Nationale des frequencies declined to comment.

"Eutelsat Group is fully aware of deliberate radio frequency interference from external sources that have had a periodic impact on some services," said a representative of the French company.

context

On May 17, the Council of the European Union decided to suspend the broadcasting of Russian propaganda media on the territory of the block: RIA Novosti, Izvestia newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, as well as the pseudo-Czech website Voice of Europe, which is actually a project of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

