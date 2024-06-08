ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Bloomberg: Russia included propaganda on children's TV channels in Europe, including Disney

Bloomberg: Russia included propaganda on children's TV channels in Europe, including Disney

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31006 views

Russia has turned on propaganda on children's TV channels in Europe, including Disney, by interfering with satellite signals and Broadcasting military videos in Russian.

European satellite companies suffered from Russia's attempts to interfere in the airwaves – children's TV channels included propaganda that was broadcast in Russian. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to documents that journalists have read, reports UNN.

Details

The magazine is very impressive, but three assistants of the French operator Eutelsat SA seriously worried about the middle of the birch, and they took two missi. Vtruchannya zafiksuvali on the Disney and BabyTV TV channels.

On the second one, in the middle of a children's entertainment program, a military video appeared, which was broadcast in Russian, the publication wrote. As a result, Dutch cable operator Ziggo excluded BabyTV from its offerings until early May.

addition

A representative of the International Telecommunication Union, which coordinates the global sharing of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, said that the results will be discussed at the next meeting on June 24-28, the journalists noted.

The publication emphasizes that the Russian radio frequency Center did not respond to a request for comment, and the French Agence Nationale des frequencies declined to comment.

"Eutelsat Group is fully aware of deliberate radio frequency interference from external sources that have had a periodic impact on some services," said a representative of the French company.

context

On May 17, the Council of the European Union decided to suspend the broadcasting of Russian propaganda media on the territory of the block: RIA Novosti, Izvestia newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, as well as the pseudo-Czech website Voice of Europe, which is actually a project of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarMultimedia
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
europeEurope
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising