Human rights activists have asked The Hague court to issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Solovyov, Simonyan and Kiselyov
The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) demands that the ICC issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselyov and Dmitry Medvedev for spreading hatred against Ukrainian civilians, which can be qualified as a crime against humanity.
According to the authors of the statement, propagandists contribute to Russia's war crimes by spreading hatred against Ukrainian civilians. Human rights activists say that these actions can be qualified as a crime against humanity.
The statement notes that first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Alexey Gromov — the person responsible for state propaganda on Russian television — is also responsible for the persecution of Ukrainians through hate speech.
FIDH analyzed more than two thousand videos of Russian propagandists ' statements since the beginning of the war and found more than 300 statements that were considered hate speech against Ukrainians. The results of the study were sent to the ICC prosecutor's office, the organization noted.