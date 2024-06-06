Human rights activists have asked The Hague court to issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Solovyov, Simonyan and Kiselyov

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73559 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73559 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238870 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171736 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163608 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163608 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112946 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206086 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110241 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110241 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 34603 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34603 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 53304 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53304 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106012 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106012 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 51961 views

12:32 PM • 51961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206086 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232163 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219337 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219337 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 8820 views

05:32 PM • 8820 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 16369 views

04:47 PM • 16369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106012 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110241 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158448 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158448 views
Human rights activists have asked The Hague court to issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Solovyov, Simonyan and Kiselyov

Human rights activists have asked The Hague court to issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Solovyov, Simonyan and Kiselyov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79412 views

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) demands that the ICC issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselyov and Dmitry Medvedev for spreading hatred against Ukrainian civilians, which can be qualified as a crime against humanity.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) is asking the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Russian propagandists Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselyov, as well as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, UNN informs.

Details

According to the authors of the statement, propagandists contribute to Russia's war crimes by spreading hatred against Ukrainian civilians. Human rights activists say that these actions can be qualified as a crime against humanity.

The statement notes that first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Alexey Gromov — the person responsible for state propaganda on Russian television — is also responsible for the persecution of Ukrainians through hate speech.

Add

FIDH analyzed more than two thousand videos of Russian propagandists ' statements since the beginning of the war and found more than 300 statements that were considered hate speech against Ukrainians. The results of the study were sent to the ICC prosecutor's office, the organization noted.

17.03.23, 18:27 • 508446 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
polandPoland

