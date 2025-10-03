Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago

Ukraine is ready to repair the backup power line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, provided that the safety of Ukrainian specialists is guaranteed. The other day, the Russians already repaired one of the diesel generators that had failed. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Olha Yukhymchuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yukhymchuk reminded that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been operating on backup diesel generators since September 23.

"Generators and the plant are not designed for this and have never operated in such a mode for so long. We have information that the other day the Russians already repaired one of the generators that had failed. Ukraine does not have reliable data on the guaranteed duration of generator operation, reliability indicators under such a load. The situation is further complicated by the gradual degradation of equipment and the impossibility of carrying out planned repair and maintenance work. This creates a threat of stopping the nuclear fuel cooling systems and disconnecting critically important safety systems, which, of course, can lead to the development of a nuclear and radiation accident," Yukhymchuk said.

She noted that the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are working with international partners to draw maximum world attention to the situation at the ZNPP.

"Ukraine is ready to repair the ZNPP's backup power line, provided that the safety of our specialists is guaranteed," Yukhymchuk said.

Russia deliberately de-energized ZNPP, the next step will be even more dangerous: Sybiha called on the IAEA to take action

Addition

The Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, commenting on the situation at the ZNPP, reported that safety systems are supported by diesel generators that cool the fuel in six reactors. The situation is an emergency and could turn into a disaster if electricity supply is not immediately restored.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible, which has been without connection to the power grid for more than a week.

The IAEA also stated that Russian occupiers claim that they cannot start repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions in the region."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that Russia wants to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Russian energy system despite the risks of a nuclear incident. The Russians have already built a 200 km long line from Melitopol to Mariupol.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in response to attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia could launch "mirror" attacks on other nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate