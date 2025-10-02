Russia deliberately de-energized ZNPP, the next step will be even more dangerous: Sybiha called on the IAEA to take action

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 10020 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 14760 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 9666 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 13726 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 21841 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27921 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 29586 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26893 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 47280 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 21056 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
96%
756mm
Popular news
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 41230 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM • 19423 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 25325 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 23290 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 14990 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 15057 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 23367 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 25400 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 41301 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 47280 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 5560 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 54637 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 62656 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 44661 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 47162 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Russia deliberately de-energized ZNPP, the next step will be even more dangerous: Sybiha called on the IAEA to take action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Russia deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was a manual shutdown to connect it to its energy system. The next step is to start the reactor without proper cooling, which increases the risk of nuclear incidents.

Russia deliberately de-energized ZNPP, the next step will be even more dangerous: Sybiha called on the IAEA to take action

The Russian Federation deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation — without proper cooling. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and he called on the IAEA to take all possible measures, as reported by UNN.

Russia deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was a manually executed shutdown that had the nature of a test, as Russia prepares to reconnect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system. Russia's next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation — without proper cooling, without proper licenses and supervisory procedures. This is an irresponsible step taken only to demonstrate Putin's control.

- Sybiha stated.

According to him, such irresponsible actions by Russia increase the risk of nuclear incidents.

Russians refuse to repair ZNPP due to "military actions" - IAEA01.10.25, 12:07 • 5366 views

The Zaporizhzhia NPP should be considered a military maneuver. Every step taken by Russia is not only a deadly risk but also a path to disaster. The recent blackout at the Chornobyl NPP, caused by a Russian strike on a substation, once again demonstrated how Moscow uses nuclear safety as a weapon, emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Therefore, we call on the IAEA, its member states, and all relevant partners to take all possible measures, including security guarantees, temporary ceasefire windows, unhindered access for repair crews, and the provision of specialized equipment, to allow for the immediate restoration of the residual backup line and the rapid restoration of multiple independent external power sources to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

- Sybiha summarized.

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate02.10.25, 16:42 • 1402 views

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian occupiers claim the impossibility of repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions," which the IAEA confirms. The station relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine