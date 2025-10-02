Russia deliberately de-energized ZNPP, the next step will be even more dangerous: Sybiha called on the IAEA to take action

The Russian Federation deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation — without proper cooling. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and he called on the IAEA to take all possible measures, as reported by UNN.

Russia deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was a manually executed shutdown that had the nature of a test, as Russia prepares to reconnect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its energy system. Russia's next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation — without proper cooling, without proper licenses and supervisory procedures. This is an irresponsible step taken only to demonstrate Putin's control. - Sybiha stated.

According to him, such irresponsible actions by Russia increase the risk of nuclear incidents.

Russians refuse to repair ZNPP due to "military actions" - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia NPP should be considered a military maneuver. Every step taken by Russia is not only a deadly risk but also a path to disaster. The recent blackout at the Chornobyl NPP, caused by a Russian strike on a substation, once again demonstrated how Moscow uses nuclear safety as a weapon, emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Therefore, we call on the IAEA, its member states, and all relevant partners to take all possible measures, including security guarantees, temporary ceasefire windows, unhindered access for repair crews, and the provision of specialized equipment, to allow for the immediate restoration of the residual backup line and the rapid restoration of multiple independent external power sources to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. - Sybiha summarized.

Without urgent restoration of power supply to ZNPP, an accident may occur - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian occupiers claim the impossibility of repairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions," which the IAEA confirms. The station relies on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply, threatening a nuclear catastrophe.