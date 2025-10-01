Russians refuse to repair ZNPP due to "military actions" - IAEA

Russian occupiers claim they cannot begin repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to "military actions in the region." This is stated in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN reports.

Details

The captured plant has to rely on diesel generators with a limited fuel supply. The IAEA stated that it is "working with both sides of the military conflict" to help restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible.

Reference

The Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by the Russians in 2022. Currently, all power units are in a state of "cold shutdown," during which the reactor does not produce electricity and can remain in this state indefinitely, provided it is connected to a power supply.

The nuclear power plant currently relies on external power supply, but due to shelling, power lines have been repeatedly cut. At the same time, diesel generators are designed for emergency situations, but the fuel will not last long.

If there is a complete blackout of the plant without external power and without working generators, and if power is not restored in time, the nuclear fuel could melt, leading to a disaster similar to Chornobyl or Fukushima.

Recall

The European Union called on Russia to immediately withdraw all forces and military equipment from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the territory of Ukraine in general.