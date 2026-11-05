Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline

Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 began in the Netherlands on November 5 — an international conference that organizers call Europe’s largest event dedicated to bitcoin. Over two days, representatives of financial institutions, investors, developers and entrepreneurs will discuss the future of the digital asset, its regulation in the EU, its use by banks and the protection of funds.

What issues have taken center stage in the discussions, what conference participants have already said and what to expect from the second day of Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 is explained by UNN.

The conference is taking place on November 5–6 at the SugarFactory complex in Halfweg, near Amsterdam. It is being hosted by BTC Inc., known for its international Bitcoin Conference series. The event is being held for the fifth consecutive year, while the central topic remains bitcoin itself, rather than the entire cryptocurrency market.

According to the organizers, the two-day program includes more than 60 speeches, panel discussions, practical sessions and conversations with experts. The main discussions are distributed across several stages, including the Treasury Stage, Orange Stage and Proof-of-Work Stage. On November 4, ahead of the main conference, a separate Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium was scheduled at Pakhuis de Zwijger. Its program focused on corporate reserves, MiCA rules and institutional investment.

First reports from the conference: what are they

The Dutch publication Block #9, whose journalists are working at the venue, reported that on the morning of November 5 the exhibition area looked quieter than last year. According to the correspondents’ observations, there were noticeably fewer visitors and commercial booths. At the same time, the program of speeches remained packed, covering financial independence, government regulation, privacy protection and competition for investment capital.

Bitcoin, banks and European regulation

One of the program’s main areas of focus is the relationship between the cryptocurrency market and the traditional financial system. Participants announced for a discussion on changes in financial services include Coinbase’s representative in Europe, Keith Grose; Rabobank digital-assets specialist Maarten van der Noordaa; and Serge Kaulitz, head of the relevant division at Switzerland’s Luzerner Kantonalbank. They were expected to discuss how banks and other financial companies are adapting to new technologies and customer needs.

Particular attention was devoted to European Union rules. The November 5 program included a discussion of the DAC8 directive, which concerns the tax transparency of crypto-asset transactions. The new rules have applied since January 1, 2026. They provide for the collection of specified information about clients’ transactions by crypto-asset service providers and the exchange of this data between the tax authorities of EU countries. The first reporting period covers 2026, while the submission of reports is scheduled for 2027.

At the same time, the European MiCA regulation establishes requirements for the activities of crypto-asset service providers. The EU-wide deadline for the transitional period ended on July 1, 2026. Thus, licensing, customer protection and reporting issues are increasingly affecting the operating conditions of companies in Europe.

Investment, artificial intelligence and security

One of the panels on the first day was announced as a discussion of whether investment capital could move from companies associated with artificial intelligence back into bitcoin. Participants include Bitwise’s head of European research, André Dragosch; analyst Matt Crosby; and investment specialist Michaël van de Poppe.

The technology segment focused on practical security issues. Participants are examining the self-custody of bitcoins without transferring control to centralized platforms, the protection of hardware and networks, as well as the possibility of using modern artificial-intelligence models to identify software vulnerabilities.

What the organizers and participants of the event said

BTC Inc. events manager Justin Duchin explained in an interview with CryptoFocus, recorded on November 5 at the conference, that Bitcoin brings the audience together, but the topics of the gatherings have long gone beyond purely cryptocurrency-related matters. According to him, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, trading, and other areas of the economy are discussed on stage and during professional networking. Duchin also noted that attending conferences does not necessarily depend on the asset’s current price. People come for new knowledge, business contacts, investment opportunities, and personal interaction.

Fred Forsberg, chief product officer at the Bitcoinist app, spoke about problems in the mining industry. In a conversation with CryptoFocus, he said there are many unscrupulous market participants and emphasized the importance of personal communication in building trust. Forsberg presented a model for renting the computing power of remote mining devices. This is a description of a commercial service, not an independent assessment of its profitability or security.

Bitcoin falls amid market sell-offs

At the same time as the conference began on November 5, Bitcoin’s value was declining. According to Bitcoin.com News, citing trading data from Bitstamp, after reaching a high of $81,105 on November 4, the cryptocurrency’s price fell to $76,059. The publication later reported a decline to $75,468 per coin.

The decline is linked to the overall weakness of the technology sector on the U.S. stock market, particularly shares of semiconductor manufacturers.

What will happen on November 6

The second day of the conference will focus on the future of investments, the history of the European monetary system, technology development, and digital asset management. Planned events include discussions on institutional investment, the risks of self-custody of Bitcoin, control over mining equipment, and updates to the Bitcoin Core software.

The organizers describe a speech by Jack Mallers, founder and CEO of payments company Strike, as one of the main events. His presentation on the main stage is scheduled for 16:15 local time, or 17:15 Kyiv time. Earlier, he is scheduled to hold a separate conversation with host Robert Breedlove about the global economy, Bitcoin, and financial independence.