Biden to vote early in the US presidential election: what is known about the race
Kyiv • UNN
Joe Biden plans to cast his vote in the US presidential election on October 28. According to the latest polls, Donald Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris by 10%.
Today, on October 28, US President Joe Biden will cast his vote in the presidential election, Reuters reports, UNN reports.
U.S. President Joe Biden will vote early in Monday's presidential election, the White House reports
It is noted that many Americans can vote before the election day, which will be held in the United States on November 5.
Biden had previously supported the candidacy of incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. She is now the Democratic presidential candidate and will face off against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Addendum
On October 20, former US President Donald Trump overtook Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time in a Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll . Trump had a 52% chance of winning the presidential election, while Harris had a 42% chance.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is not afraid of Donald Trump's victory in the US elections. According to him, both American parties support a just peace and continued military assistance to Ukraine.