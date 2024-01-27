Biden says he is ready to take tough measures against illegal migration

US President Joe Biden is ready to take tough measures to prevent illegal migration if these measures are approved by Congress. This is stated in a statement by Biden on the White House website, UNN reports.

Details

Two months ago, I instructed my team to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators to finally get serious about solving the border crisis. They have been doing so for several weeks now. Working around the clock, on holidays and weekends wrote the President of the United States

According to him, those aspects of the solution that have already been agreed upon may turn out to be the toughest set of border security measures among all the laws that have ever been adopted in the United States in connection with this topic. However, as Biden emphasized, these measures are fair.

For all those who call for stronger border control, this is the way to do it. If you are serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it He addressed the Congress.

In addition, according to Biden, such measures will require financial investments, and the money for border security has not yet been provided by Congress.

Recall

On January 23, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the federal government to remove barbed wire installed by Texas state officials along parts of the border with Mexico.

On January 12, The Washington Post wrote that the conflict between the White House and the Texas administration is raising growing fears of an armed confrontation on the border with Mexico.