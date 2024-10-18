Biden receives Germany's highest honor for restoring transatlantic ties
U.S. President Joe Biden has been awarded Germany's highest honor for strengthening German-American friendship. The German president noted Biden's role in strengthening the transatlantic alliance and supporting Ukraine.
For restoring transatlantic relations, US President Joe Biden received Germany's highest award. UNN writes about this with reference to Deutsche Welle.
On October 18, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Joe Biden with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the highest state award in Germany, during a ceremony at the Bellevue Palace.
The German President's office said in a statement that the head of the German state noted Joe Biden's merits in strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance, which have been strengthened over the past five decades largely thanks to Biden and especially against the backdrop of russian aggression against Ukraine.
Steinmeier emphasized that Germany's friendship with the United States "has been, is, and will continue to be of existential importance" for both the country's security and its democracy.
When you were elected president, you literally restored Europe's hope for a transatlantic alliance overnight
He also praised Biden's efforts to help Ukraine after the full-scale russian invasion. According to him, putin miscalculated when he thought the West was weak. "NATO is stronger and more united than ever before, and we owe this to your leadership," he said.
US President Joe Biden is visiting Berlin on Thursday and Friday to discuss russia's invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.
