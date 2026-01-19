Beaten to death for sneakers: man faces up to 15 years in prison for attacking a soldier near the Kyiv railway station

Near the railway station in Kyiv, a man committed a robbery against a serviceman for his sneakers; the beaten serviceman died - now the attacker faces up to 15 years in prison, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

An indictment has been sent to court against a 27-year-old resident of Cherkasy region, who committed an armed robbery against a serviceman near the capital's railway station - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that in April 2025, the man met a serviceman near the "Vokzalna" metro station.

"Subsequently, the accused started an argument, during which he beat the serviceman, and when he fell to the ground and lost consciousness, he took the victim's sneakers, put them on, and fled the crime scene. The attacker left his own shoes near the injured serviceman. Later, the beaten man died in a medical facility," the prosecutor's office reported.

The accused, as stated, is in custody without the right to bail.

The attacker's actions are classified as robbery (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), i.e., committing an attack with the aim of seizing another's property, under martial law, combined with causing grievous bodily harm. He faces 8 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At the same time, it is noted that in October 2025, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ruled to apply compulsory medical measures against the same man for killing a dog (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

