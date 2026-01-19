Beaten to death for sneakers: man faces up to 15 years in prison for attacking a soldier near the Kyiv railway station

$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 6560 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 20738 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 23451 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 15501 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 21486 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 29983 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 39987 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 60260 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 48214 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 79474 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 20738 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 103572 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Beaten to death for sneakers: man faces up to 15 years in prison for attacking a soldier near the Kyiv railway station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A 27-year-old resident of Cherkasy region is accused of a robbery attack on a serviceman near the Kyiv railway station. The attacker beat the soldier, took his sneakers, after which the victim died in the hospital.

Beaten to death for sneakers: man faces up to 15 years in prison for attacking a soldier near the Kyiv railway station

Near the railway station in Kyiv, a man committed a robbery against a serviceman for his sneakers; the beaten serviceman died - now the attacker faces up to 15 years in prison, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

An indictment has been sent to court against a 27-year-old resident of Cherkasy region, who committed an armed robbery against a serviceman near the capital's railway station

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that in April 2025, the man met a serviceman near the "Vokzalna" metro station.

"Subsequently, the accused started an argument, during which he beat the serviceman, and when he fell to the ground and lost consciousness, he took the victim's sneakers, put them on, and fled the crime scene. The attacker left his own shoes near the injured serviceman. Later, the beaten man died in a medical facility," the prosecutor's office reported.

The accused, as stated, is in custody without the right to bail.

The attacker's actions are classified as robbery (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), i.e., committing an attack with the aim of seizing another's property, under martial law, combined with causing grievous bodily harm. He faces 8 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At the same time, it is noted that in October 2025, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ruled to apply compulsory medical measures against the same man for killing a dog (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He beat a Kyiv resident in the subway because of his hair color: 18-year-old man was notified of suspicion03.02.24, 17:09 • 57396 views

Julia Shramko

