He beat a Kyiv resident in the subway because of his hair color: 18-year-old man was notified of suspicion

In the Kyiv subway, an 18-year-old boy started a conflict with a 20-year-old Kyiv resident because of his hair color, and then started beating him. The attacker was identified and notified of suspicion. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, criminal proceedings were initiated over the fight that took place in the Kyiv subway. The incident was registered in the URPI under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office reports that on February 2, a video was posted on social media showing a man in a subway train grossly violating public order and inflicting bodily harm on another passenger.

"Law enforcement officers managed to identify the offender. It was an 18-year-old resident of Kyiv region. At present, the offender has been served a notice of suspicion of committing hooliganism, i.e. gross violation of public order on the grounds of obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity or exceptional cynicism (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The victim, who did not call the police immediately after the incident, was also identified. The 20-year-old Kyiv resident said that the conflict in the subway car occurred after an unknown young man began insulting him because of his hair color and then started a fight. The incident was witnessed by other passengers who asked the attacker to stop the hooliganism.

