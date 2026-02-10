Battles for Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 386 occupiers in a week - Air Assault Forces

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
09:19 AM • 8280 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 20517 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 30318 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 27875 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 25930 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 21984 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19548 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 20145 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30480 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 49037 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 5532 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 17778 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 4864 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhoto06:01 AM • 11794 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 11403 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 29486 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 37618 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 75659 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 97144 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 112194 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 14570 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 16357 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 16637 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 42945 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 45066 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Starlink

Battles for Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 386 occupiers in a week - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Battles continue in the north of Pokrovsk and on the approaches to Hryshyne. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 386 occupiers in a week, which is 25% more than before.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 386 occupiers in a week - Air Assault Forces

Battles continue in the northern part of Pokrovsk, as well as on the approaches to the settlement of Hryshyne in Donbas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the corps' area of responsibility, the operational situation remains difficult. Last week, Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded 386 occupiers, which is almost 25% more than in the previous period.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to develop a further offensive in Pokrovsk. The enemy uses infantry assault groups with the support of unmanned systems: clashes continue in certain areas of the northern part of the city.

Accumulating in the northwestern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is increasingly directing its infantry towards Hryshyne. In particular, the enemy is attempting to storm the settlement from the eastern, northern, and southern directions, operating in small groups and trying to infiltrate between the positions of the Defense Forces

 - the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 168 combat engagements were recorded on the front line yesterday, which is almost half as many as the day before. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole