Battles for Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 386 occupiers in a week - Air Assault Forces

Battles continue in the northern part of Pokrovsk, as well as on the approaches to the settlement of Hryshyne in Donbas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the corps' area of responsibility, the operational situation remains difficult. Last week, Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded 386 occupiers, which is almost 25% more than in the previous period.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to develop a further offensive in Pokrovsk. The enemy uses infantry assault groups with the support of unmanned systems: clashes continue in certain areas of the northern part of the city.

Accumulating in the northwestern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is increasingly directing its infantry towards Hryshyne. In particular, the enemy is attempting to storm the settlement from the eastern, northern, and southern directions, operating in small groups and trying to infiltrate between the positions of the Defense Forces - the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 168 combat engagements were recorded on the front line yesterday, which is almost half as many as the day before. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.