Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15383 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21679 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14754 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16756 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17281 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25337 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45129 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35685 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42257 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Banking system works stably after enemy attack, problems arose only in one large bank - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The banking system of Ukraine operates stably, despite the lack of electricity supply in a number of regions. The POWER BANKING network operates according to protocols, providing access to banking services.

Banking system works stably after enemy attack, problems arose only in one large bank - NBU

The banking system is functioning stably. As reported by the NBU, the unified network of bank branches POWER BANKING operates according to protocols, UNN reports.

Context

After another massive enemy attack on Ukraine's energy system, power supply is partially absent in a number of regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and the city of Kyiv.

Details

As reported by the NBU, the banking system as a whole is functioning stably both in the most affected regions and across the country. In particular, non-cash payments are being made, mobile banking applications, ATM networks, and POS terminals are functioning.

POWER BANKING network branches are equipped with alternative energy sources and backup communication channels, enhanced cash collection, and additional staff. Currently, there are almost 2,400 branches in more than 370 settlements in Ukraine – virtually every second bank branch in the country. Therefore, despite emergency power outages, citizens have access to their funds and can continue to receive banking services 

- stated in the message.

Add

The National Bank also operates in normal mode, including all NBU information and payment systems. Constant communication with banks regarding the operation of the POWER BANKING network, as well as the uninterrupted functioning of the payment and financial infrastructure, is ensured.

Problems arose only in one large bank due to a failure in the partner online infrastructure. At the same time, the bank's team is already resolving this issue, the NBU summarized.

Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
National Bank of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv