Banking system works stably after enemy attack, problems arose only in one large bank - NBU

The banking system is functioning stably. As reported by the NBU, the unified network of bank branches POWER BANKING operates according to protocols, UNN reports.

Context

After another massive enemy attack on Ukraine's energy system, power supply is partially absent in a number of regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and the city of Kyiv.

Details

As reported by the NBU, the banking system as a whole is functioning stably both in the most affected regions and across the country. In particular, non-cash payments are being made, mobile banking applications, ATM networks, and POS terminals are functioning.

POWER BANKING network branches are equipped with alternative energy sources and backup communication channels, enhanced cash collection, and additional staff. Currently, there are almost 2,400 branches in more than 370 settlements in Ukraine – virtually every second bank branch in the country. Therefore, despite emergency power outages, citizens have access to their funds and can continue to receive banking services - stated in the message.

Add

The National Bank also operates in normal mode, including all NBU information and payment systems. Constant communication with banks regarding the operation of the POWER BANKING network, as well as the uninterrupted functioning of the payment and financial infrastructure, is ensured.

Problems arose only in one large bank due to a failure in the partner online infrastructure. At the same time, the bank's team is already resolving this issue, the NBU summarized.

